Ohio State Highway Patrol sending troopers to Minnesota as protests intensify

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A contingent of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be heading to Minnesota to assist the Minnesota State Patrol.
The OSHP received a request from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the state’s patrol and will send troopers to assist, according to the OHSP.
“I do not have any additional information at this time I can release about what personnel and resources will be sent in response to the request,” said an OSHP representative.
The request comes after protestors gathered in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, to demonstrate against the killing of 20-year-old Duante Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The officer, identified as Kim Potter, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN. She has resigned from the police force.
Tension over the treatment of Black people by police in Minnesota and across the country is high. Jurors hear closing arguments Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer. Chauvin is on trial for his role in the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests and civil unrest in cities across the globe.
