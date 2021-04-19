Reward offered for capture of ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted for Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and other local law enforcement agencies are looking for the man accused in a Cleveland-area shooting.
According to investigators, Emanuel Howard is wanted by Cleveland police for felonious assault.
It is alleged that Howard shot 46-year-old London Brooks in the arm on March 10 as the victim sat on the front porch of his East 71st Street home.
The 31-year-old suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. His last known address is near the 7500 block of Indiana Avenue in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction in the case is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Reward money is available.
