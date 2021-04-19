Richmond Heights police officer saves choking baby before paramedics could arrive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights police sergeant is being hailed as a hero after saving an infant that was choking.
According to the police department, Sgt. Greg Patterson responded to a Richmond Heights home on April 16 after being dispatched for a choking infant.
When Sgt. Patterson arrived, baby Jacoby was not breathing.
Sgt. Patterson took it upon himself to help and was able to eventually get Jacoby to breathe again.
Baby Jacoby was later taken to the hospital by paramedics and is now doing well.
