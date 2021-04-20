‘Always lock your vehicle’: Broadview Heights Police warn residents after increase in car break-ins (video)

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras catching a man breaking into cars throughout Broadview Heights over the weekend has police warning residents to “make sure you always lock your vehicles when they are left outside. Also, NEVER leave the keys inside of the vehicle.”
Police said the department has noticed an increase in car break-ins as the weather gets warmer, so they are increasing their neighborhood patrols to catch and deter these thieves.
Immediately call police if you see someone checking or going through cars.
“Always lock your vehicle and never leave valuables in your car,” police warned.
