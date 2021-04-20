BCI: Victim murdered at a Beachwood hotel

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood police and investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) were called out to a hotel Tuesday afternoon for a fatal shooting.
Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting happened at Embassy Suites on Park East Drive.
No information on the victim has been released.
At this time, there are no arrests.
The nearby Mandel Jewish Community Center is under a soft lockdown out of an “abundance of caution”.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
