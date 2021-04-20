Body discovered in creek in Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body has been discovered in the creek near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens on the city’s East Side.
The body of a male of unknown age was discovered Monday or early Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Superior Avenue, according to a media release from Cleveland police.
The body appears to have been “in the water for a while,” the release said.
City emergency medical and fire personnel responded and homicide investigators have been notified.
