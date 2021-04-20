8 carjackings in 4 days; Cleveland police ask for help IDing those responsible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for eight carjackings that occurred mainly in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
Police say the aggravated robberies took place between Friday and Monday, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Investigators believe that the same group of people are responsible for all eight incidents, the release said.
Police say there were three or four men in their early 20s involved. The suspects are driving a white SUV and a grey Mazda.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5218. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
