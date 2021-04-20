Cleveland man shot by DEA agent pleads not guilty to 2 criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old Cleveland man shot by a DEA agent after an alleged robbery attempt was released from the hospital Monday and appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
Travon Johnson pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking and carrying a concealed weapon.
Johnson was shot on April 14 in the area of E. 82nd Street and Decker Avenue in Cleveland.
Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin said Johnson was armed when he tried to carjack or rob undercover DEA agents who were sitting in a car in plain clothes.
Martin said the shooting was unrelated to the operation the undercover DEA agents were working.
According to Martin, “The DEA agent felt threatened and there was gunfire exchanged. The subject was hit, the agent was not struck by gunfire and that’s all at this time.”
Johnson’s case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and his bond was set at $10,000.
