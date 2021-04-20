Convicted sex offender found guilty of touching 11-year-old Sandusky girl

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a convicted sex offender guilty of kidnapping, importuning, gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for touching an 11-year-old girl.
The trial for Darius Knight started on April 6 in front of Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette.
Knight touched the girl when she showed up at his Barker Street home in August 2019 collecting money for charity.
Knight was released from prison in the summer of 2018 after being convicted of attempted rape.
Knight’s neighbors were never notified a convicted sex offender was moving in.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth apologized to the community after this incident.
“We did not fulfill our responsibility to the community...It’s inexcusable, this could have been avoided,” Sigsworth said.
Knight will be sentenced on May 13.
