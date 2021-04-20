Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announces run for Ohio governor

By Associated Press | April 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 6:50 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will try to unseat Republican Governor Mike DeWine after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.

It is the second time the 45-year-old Democrat will try to make Ohio history by becoming the first female major-party governor nominee.

Her decision had been expected after she announced in early January she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor.

She also considered a run next year for the U.S. Senate seat coming open in Ohio.

Whaley has criticized GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for signing gun lobby-backed legislation this year after gun reform efforts failed in the state Legislature.

