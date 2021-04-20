Downtown Cleveland businesses look to hire ahead of NFL Draft, busy summer

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - After more than a year of mostly empty streets and sidewalks, downtown Cleveland businesses and restaurants are hoping the NFL Draft and rising vaccination rates provide a much-needed boost.
The Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance are hoping to help downtown restaurants and hotels hire employees with a new website that focuses on filling open positions.
The current focus is hiring for the influx of people the NFL Draft is expected to bring, but downtown businesses are also anticipating the return of people thanks to rising capacity at Indians games, the return of in-person events at the Huntington Convention Center, and the reopening of venues at Playhouse Square and beyond.
Click here to view the website, which has a full list of businesses that are hiring and what positions are open.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.