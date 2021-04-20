Endangered missing 17-year-old Newton Falls girl last seen April 17 may be in Akron area

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office issued a regional endangered child advisory for missing 17-year-old Eliana Zian Owens, who hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. on April 17.
The sheriff’s office said Owens was last seen getting into a gold or tan Buick Le Sabre on Bailey Anderson Road in Newton Falls.
Owens is 5′4″ tall, 90 pounds, has brown hair, gray eyes, and was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a black sweater.
There is no description of the driver.
The sheriff’s office believes she may be in the Akron area.
Call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-2730 if you see her or know where she may be.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.