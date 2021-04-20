Family of George Floyd to host discussion on issues of social justice in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Relatives of George Floyd are expected to take part in a discussion examining the role his death played in sparking a social justice movement.
Cuyahoga Community College will host the virtual conversation with Angela Harrelson and Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s aunt and uncle.
Harrelson and Jones have traveled the United States in the last year to talk about their nephew and to promote a discussion on social justice issues African-Americans face.
Protests against systemic racism broke out across the world following Floyd’s death in May 2020. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the jury in the trial for the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck at the time of his death were deliberating on a verdict.
“The Legacy of George Floyd” will be streamed live on May 6 beginning at noon.
Registration is required.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.