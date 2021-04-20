FIRST ALERT: April Snowstorm on the way tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass has settled into the area. Cloudy sky today with light rain showers around. Afternoon temperatures remain in the 40s. Low pressure develops late today and tonight across southern Ohio. The storm will track into Pennsylvania by tomorrow morning. This is a favorable track for significant precipitation tonight. We have rain changing to snow from west to east after 8:00 p.m. I think the snow will be heavy once the changeover happens. Several inches of snow is in the forecast by sunrise. This will be a heavy wet snow and will stick to everything. The snow will stick to all roads if it comes down hard enough. Plan on a very tricky morning drive tomorrow. The worst of the snow will be tonight. A windy and cold day tomorrow with a lake effect winter mix at times the rest of the day. Some additional snow accumulation could happen in the more persistent snow bands. I went with a Trace to 3 inches of new snow in the higher terrain south and east of Cleveland. It remains windy Thursday with increasing clouds. Still chilly with a high in the 40s to around 50 degrees.