19 First Alert Weather: Several inches of snow expected by Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story through Wednesday is going to be the impending snowfall.
Spring snowfall isn’t particularly unusual in this part of the world, but it does happen less and less as enter mid to late April.
A light wintry mix of rain and snow will move into northeast Ohio over the course of the evening.
Rain will change to all snow around, or just after, 8:00 PM.
Snow will continue through the overnight hours, winding down by about 7:00 AM or so.
Those who must be on the roads before 8:00 AM Wednesday will experience reduced visibility and slick spots.
Use caution if you will be traveling between 8:00 PM today and 8:00 AM tomorrow.
While the snow will be impacting overnight travel, it will also impact local foliage.
April has brought a rapid increase in new leaf growth.
The combination of heavy, wet snow and foliage may result in downed tree limbs, which then causes power outages.
Keep your devices fully charged tonight and tomorrow.
Be sure you know what to do in the event of a power outage.
