Friends, family remember woman killed by ex-boyfriend at Bob Evans

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and family of 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Rogers are gathering Tuesday morning to remember the life of their one.
Rogers was killed Friday morning while working as a waitress at the Bob Evans on Lest Street.
Police identified the suspect in Rogers’ killing as 54-year-old Richard James Nelson. Police, as well as friends and family, said Nelson was an ex-boyfriend of Rogers’.
Nelson is facing arraignment in Stark County Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Dozens of Rogers’ co-workers and friends gathered outside of the restaurant last week after learning what had happened.
“All I can tell you is she is a beautiful person, an outgoing person an amazing mother, grandmother, employee, a beautiful heart just a beautiful person all around,” Rogers’ former co-worker Misty Basham said.
