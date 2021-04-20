Friends, family remember woman killed by ex-boyfriend at Bob Evans

By Steph Krane | April 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 9:03 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and family of 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Rogers are gathering Tuesday morning to remember the life of their one.

Rogers was killed Friday morning while working as a waitress at the Bob Evans on Lest Street.

Police identified the suspect in Rogers’ killing as 54-year-old Richard James Nelson. Police, as well as friends and family, said Nelson was an ex-boyfriend of Rogers’.

Nelson is facing arraignment in Stark County Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of Rogers’ co-workers and friends gathered outside of the restaurant last week after learning what had happened.

[ UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Canton Bob Evans shooting ]

“All I can tell you is she is a beautiful person, an outgoing person an amazing mother, grandmother, employee, a beautiful heart just a beautiful person all around,” Rogers’ former co-worker Misty Basham said.

