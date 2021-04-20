Grand jury indicts Cleveland woman accused of murdering her mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 27-year-old Cleveland woman accused of shooting and killing her mom.
Cleveland police said Alybrel Beal murdered Lashaun Thompson, 56.
Beal was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault.
Officers were called out to Thompson’s home in the 19000 block of Arrowhead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on April 9.
According to officers, relatives discovered her body on the kitchen floor.
Beal is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be back in court on April 26.
