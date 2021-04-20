It’s still a virtual world for the Browns this offseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The more things change, and for the Browns, there have been changes ... as in, key free agent additions ... the more they remain the same.
At least in the virtual world, because that’s where the offseason program kicks off once again.
And it’s going to stay that way for a while. The Browns are one of many teams who are choosing to work virtually. Their center, and NFLPA president, JC Tretter, has been outspoken about the health benefits of doing that. And of course, he has talked with his head coach.
“He’s very transparent, I’m very transparent,” Stefanski said. “This program is voluntary. Again, we’re in Day 2 of Phase 1. It’s a virtual program. I think the guys are doing a nice job.”
Hey, it didn’t exactly hurt the Browns a year ago. They didn’t practice under their new coach until August, and still went 11-5. That said ...
“I would love to see our guys on the grass,” Stefanski said. “There’s no coach that wouldn’t love to coach their guys. That’s very, very obvious. But I’m going to respect the process, respect the position and let those things play out.”
In the meantime, the message comes through loud and clear for Baker Mayfield, who got better and better as last season went along, and who now, in year 2 of Stefanski’s offense, has an even better grasp of the system.
“I hope it’s significantly better,” Stefanski said. “I hope as he starts to listen to the installs with AVP (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt), you’re hearing - not for the second time ... he’s heard these plays over and over and again - you streamline concepts, you try to adjust what we do based on his strengths, our players’ strengths, so ... I would hope he’s much more comfortable from that perspective.”
