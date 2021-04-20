Lakewood to make safety changes after shootings at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood city leaders and neighbors voiced their concerns about the recent shootings at Madison Park during a Public Safety committee and city council meeting Monday night.
Mayor Meghan George says the city will install high-tech security cameras at the park in the next four to six weeks. Lakewood Police say there will be increased police patrols, both on foot and by car. An officer is also assigned to the park specifically for four hours every night.
“Along with police security, along with camera security, we will have the security of our community gathering in that space, filling that space up, leaving no room for violence to go out of control,” said Randy Brown as he addressed the council during Monday’s meeting.
Chief Kevin Kaucheck says of the two shootings, police have arrested four out of the 5 suspects involved and are closing in on the last suspect.
With a greater police presence, some neighbors believe it could have a negative effect on people of color in the city.
Even Councilmember Tristan Rader says the city has to be careful, as others brought up implicit bias training among officers.
“Making sure that black and brown people in our community feel safe, being very, very careful and deliberate in how we do our policing. Particularly that community because they’ve had a different historical experience with police than I have right or those of us with a lighter complexion,” said Rader.
The city says it’s working with the Anti-Racism Task Force, which was created last year.
Many people have been very vocal about wanting the basketball hoops re-installed, which Chief Kaucheck says could happen in the next week. During Monday’s meeting, he explained there’s a reason the hoops aren’t up yet, and he’s not able to explain further.
Neighbors are afraid people won’t want to come to Madison Park, and they want to eliminate that fear. Action Together Lakewood has organized a peaceful demonstration Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Madison Park. Masks are required.
