‘Lock your vehicles’: Suspect caught trying to break into cars in Chardon Township (video)

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to come forward and identify this suspect caught trying to break into cars on camera.
The attempted thefts from cars happened in the area of Mitchells Mills Road in Chardon Township, according to the sheriff.
Call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 440-286-1234 if you recognize him.
The sheriff’s office reminds the community to “please remember to lock your vehicles.”
