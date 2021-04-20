Man who was ordered mental exam after allegedly triggering Lake County nuclear plant bomb threat is back in court

NORTH PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old Michigan man accused of driving onto the Perry Nuclear Power Plant property and telling security he had a bomb is expected back in court on Tuesday morning.
A pre-trial hearing for Michael Fogelsong is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Painesville.
Fogelsong was initially arraigned by former Judge Michael Cicconetti, who presided over court in place of the normal Painesville Municipal Court judge while absent on vacation.
The retired judge, like he has in many of his past cases, made Fogelsong’s initial appearance memorable.
The suspect begged with Cicconetti for his release, claiming he is suffering from mental health issues.
“I’m sick and damn tired of people coming in here, them saying they have mental health issues, then we release them out. And what happens? They end up shooting people,” the judge responded.
The suspect also claimed he is not even sure how he ended up in Lake County at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.
Investigators said Fogelsong drove a pick-up truck, which was pulling an enclosed trailer, to the power plant in early April.
When confronted by security, the Lake County sheriff said Fogelsong told officials he had a bomb in the trailer and he refused to leave.
Lake County Sheriff deputies, the Lake County Bomb Squad and agents with the Painesville Branch of the FBI responded to the plant and checked the trailer, eventually determining that it did not contain any dangerous material.
Fogelsong is charged with making false alarms and aggravated trespass.
Judge Cicconetti, who originally set bond at $100,000, said he expects federal charges to be presented against Fogelsong.
A mental health evaluation was ordered immediately for Fogelsong. If released, he must also be fitted for GPS monitoring and turn in his driving privileges.
