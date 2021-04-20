Cleveland’s 2021 homicide totals higher than last year’s record pace, mayor says at crime briefing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Cleveland held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding issues of public safety and recent crimes, particularly those involving gun violence.
Mayor Frank Jackson was joined by Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard.
According to Mayor Jackson, the city of Cleveland’s homicide totals in 2021 are already at least 12 over last last year’s pace. To date, Cleveland has at least 46 deaths classified as homicides.
The mayor’s remarks came days after two law enforcement-involved shootings in Cleveland, including one that resulted in death of an alleged homicide suspect.
Mayor Jackson also noted an uptick in shootings involving more than one victim, as well as violent carjackings.
Chief Williams and Safety Director Howard said the police department will implement strategic placement of officers and increase traffic patrol enforcement as part of the effort to decrease violent crimes in the city.
