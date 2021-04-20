2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Authories ask for public’s help locating missing Amherst teen

Daysha LaPenna
Daysha LaPenna(Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a teen who has been missing since last week.

Daysha LaPenna, 17, left her residence in Amherst on August 16th, according to the Lorain County CSI Facebook post.

LaPenna has brown hair, brown eyes, and is a student at Marion L. Steele High School.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about LaPenna’s whereabouts contact Detective Sergeant Mike Murphy at (440) 988-2625.

Daysha LaPenna
Daysha LaPenna(Lorain County CSI)

Lorain County CSI said, “keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third degree misdemeanor to fifth degree felony depending on the circumstances.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

19 First Alert Disruptive Weather Day: Heat index to reach mid-90s again on Wednesday
19 First Alert Disruptive Weather Day: Heat index to reach mid-90s again on Wednesday
I-480 Closed
I-480 west re-opened in Garfield Heights after multi-vehicle accident
19 Investigates discovered a debate over whether a landlord is justified in placing cameras on...
Can your landlord legally install cameras where you live?
Developer breaks ground on $12 million rental building in historic Hough neighborhood
Developer breaks ground on $12 million rental building in historic Hough neighborhood