Authories ask for public’s help locating missing Amherst teen

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a teen who has been missing since last week.

Daysha LaPenna, 17, left her residence in Amherst on August 16th, according to the Lorain County CSI Facebook post.

LaPenna has brown hair, brown eyes, and is a student at Marion L. Steele High School.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about LaPenna’s whereabouts contact Detective Sergeant Mike Murphy at (440) 988-2625.

Daysha LaPenna (Lorain County CSI)

Lorain County CSI said, “keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third degree misdemeanor to fifth degree felony depending on the circumstances.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.