Missing 16-year-old Lorain County girl last seen April 17

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI is asking the community to help find 16-year-old Daysha LaPenna after she left her home on April 17 saying she was going to look for jobs but did not come back.
LaPenna has brown hair, brown eyes, and is a student at Marion L. Steele High School.
Lorain County CSI said she may have run away and, “keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third degree misdemeanor to fifth degree felony depending on the circumstances.”
Call Det. Sgt. Mike Murphy at 440-988-2625 if you see her or know where she may be.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
