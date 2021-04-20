Northeast Ohio reacts to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

“Today’s guilty verdict against former police officer Derek Chauvin brings justice for the murder of George Floyd and marks a profound moment in our nation’s history. But one year and many more senseless deaths later, racial injustice continues to ravage our nation and communities. That’s why now, more than ever, it’s essential for our city and our country to come together to continue the fight for equal justice for all and demand accountability from those who subject people of color, especially black and brown people, to acts of brutality and injustice. At United Way of Greater Cleveland, we denounce every act of violence, injustice and racism perpetrated against our neighbors – not only in Cleveland but nationwide. We will neither forget nor neglect our responsibility to continue to speak up and speak out for our neighbors so every person in our community can live without fear and thrive.”