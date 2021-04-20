Police still searching for suspect who shot into Cleveland fire station; firefighters say they thought shots were firecrackers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates obtained the call firefighters made to police after discovering the station was shot at several times.
Monday, 19 News investigators looked into the motive of the shooting and how much it cost the city to repair the damage that was done.
At first, the firefighter says he thought it was firecrackers he heard. But, it turned out to be shots fired into the fire hall.
In the call to police, the firefighter says he heard the shots at Fire Station 26 around 11:30 in the morning on April 10.
“I heard it and thought it was firecrackers or whatever, and then we got in the rig, and there’s a bullet hole in the window,” he said.
Officers say they are still looking for the shooter right now.
According to the police report, five or six shots were fired at the station off Kinsman road.
“One hit on the building, and one went through the overhead door, then it hit the fire truck,” the firefighter said.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the truck’s windshield has been fixed. It cost $645 to replace.
Cleveland Police say it’s unclear why the suspect fired into the station.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the shooting.
If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest in this case, call Cleveland Police.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.