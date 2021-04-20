Still unsure about the vaccine? Nation’s top 60 hospitals say don’t be

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sixty of the nations top hospitals have signed onto a new campaign to get those still unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccinated.
The Cleveland Clinic, the Mayo Clinic and many other top healthcare institutions have launched a nationwide campaign under the title “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives.”
The move is to educate those who are still on the fence about their decision to get the shot.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective and offers our best hope for beating the disease,” said Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic’s CEO and president. “We all want to see a return to our pre-COVID routines, when we can once again gather safely with family and friends. To reach that goal, we must improve vaccination rates to achieve herd immunity.”
According to the campaign, to date 205 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and 50% of the nation’s population of adults 18 and up have received at least one shot.
To reach herd immunity experts predict that 75% of the country needs to become inoculated.
“We’re asking people to talk to their health care providers if they have questions and then get vaccinated,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “The vaccine is our strongest asset to end the pandemic, and I urge everyone who is eligible to get whichever vaccine you’re first offered to save lives.”
