Students dealing with COVID-19 learning loss due to time missed in classroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of remote learning, students are back in the classroom, and with all that time away, many families are looking for tutors to help their kids.
“We met people on the other side who had they been helped at this age, it would’ve been a different story,” said Trenton Tipton-Fletcher.
Fletcher is the outreach director at Sylvan in Westlake. He told 19 News that a lot of students are dealing with COVID learning loss, saying some kids are missing key concepts they need to learn, and others are lacking the confidence in the knowledge they already have.
But sometimes, it’s not the material that’s hard for your child to understand; it could be the person helping them.
“Parent says you’re wrong. You got something wrong, and they’re hearing you’re wrong. You’re flawed,” said Fletcher.
That’s where places like Sylvan steps in.
“We’re just able to create the same one-on-one personalized engagement that’s really been lost,” said Fletcher, allowing mom and dad to just be mom and dad.
But if you’re not ready to jump into tutoring, here’s a free reading tip that could help your kid, and you can use it the next time you’re watching tv.
“Pause it, and ask your child, what’s going on right now? What do you think is going to happen next?,” said Fletcher. “Because the work you do in watching a show, and watching a movie in your brain is exactly the work that you should be doing when you’re reading”.
Whether it is tutors or extra work at home, there’s a lot to do to get ahead of the curve.
