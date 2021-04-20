Wires crash down onto car after dumpster truck fails to lower boom and causes pole to snap onto Brunswick roadway (video)

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to alert citizens who knew exactly what to do, no one was killed or even injured after a dumpster truck caused live wires to fall onto a busy Brunswick road.
Brunswick Police said the crash happened on Center Road at North Carpenter Road at 11:44 a.m. on Sunday when a commercial truck failed to lower its boom after dropping off a dumpster at a local business.
The boom caught utility wires and caused a pole to snap off, narrowly missing a car as it came crashing down onto the roadway, police said.
However, the live wires on that pole landed on the car and across the road, creating a potentially deadly situation, according to police.
Police said an Exurb Towing employee at the scene sprung into action and warned the drivers to stay in their cars before he blocked off the road.
Another driver in a white pickup truck also blocked traffic until first responders arrived, police said.
According to police, an alert citizen rushed to the scene and helped prevent a bicyclist from riding over a live wire.
“Great job by everyone involved in helping out!!” police said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.