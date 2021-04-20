Wolstein mass vaccination center suspended in wake of Chauvin verdict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The commander in charge of the federal mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland has suspended vaccination operations due to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
The vaccination clinic was suspended at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a communication from the Ohio National Guard.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the community members as well as all of the civilian and military personnel administering the vaccines and operating the site,” the communication read.
Those whose vaccinations have been canceled will be contacted by the scheduling center. You can also call 1-866-982-1979 to reschedule appointments at an alternate location.
The clinic will reopen Wednesday as normal.
