11-year-old boy last seen walking to Cleveland store goes missing

King Buford Robinson (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 9:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 11-year-old King Buford Robinson after he went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said he is from Atlanta but is staying with his grandmother in the 3300 block of East 143rd Street.

He left her home around 2:30 p.m. to walk to the nearby Family Dollar and did not come back, police said.

Robinson is 5′1″ tall, 75 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Call 911 if you see him or know where he may be.

