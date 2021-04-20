20-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed while sitting at gas pump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died after being shot in the head at a gas station on the city’s East side.
According to Cleveland police, Robert Lee Tony Jr. was at the Express Stop in the 11000 block of Miles Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on April 18 when someone shot him.
Tony was pronounced dead at the scene and officers side there was a bullet hole through the driver’s side window.
“All I could think about was like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said Maureen Wallace, who stops by that gas station every day. “I was just distraught.”
Kevin Bishop, a Cleveland City Councilman for Ward 2, is a close friend of the victim. Bishop said Tony, Jr. for was a former basketball player and graduate of John Hay High School.
“Rob was a very respectful young man. He was a hard worker. He was not the type of person that people think would be involved in this horrific crime,” said Bishop.
Cleveland police said at this time no suspects have been identified.
