50-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman was sitting in her car when two teenagers pulled up behind her, took out a gun, and demanded she get out, police said.
Police said the carjacking happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Herberich Avenue.
The woman told police she was sitting in her parked car when a white car pulled up behind her. Two men got out of the car, and one pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of her car.
Once the woman got out, one of the suspects drove off in her car, a black 2020 Honda Civic with Ohio plate HFT1229.
The woman’s cell phone, iPad, and other personal belongings were in the car when it was stolen.
The other suspect drove off in the white SUV he drove up in.
Police describe both suspects as males between 15 and 18 years old.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
