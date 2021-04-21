Additional vaccine appointments open up at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center with goal of extending clinic several more weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that additional opportunities to begin the COVID-19 immunization process will soon open up at Cleveland State University’s mass vaccination clinic.
With the single-shot Johnson & Johnson temporarily paused in Ohio and across the country, the governor said Pfizer will be used beginning next week.
Initially, Cleveland’s mass vaccination clinic was scheduled to offer the Johnson & Johnson shot for the final two weeks of operation into early May.
Now, Gov. DeWine said, while not concrete yet, the goal is to extend use of the site for an additional six weeks, with the first Pfizer shot offered in weeks seven through nine and the second dose coming between the 10th and 12th weeks.
Before confirming that the site will be used for the extra weeks, Gov. DeWine said additional logistics and volunteers would need to be secured.
The goal of administering approximately 6,000 vaccine doses a day at the Wolstein Center is still being met, the Ohio governor announced on Wednesday.
