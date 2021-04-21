Bench trial for Cleveland police officer charged with domestic violence

Bench trial for Cleveland police officer charged with domestic violence
Cleveland Police Officer Stevie Green Jr. (Source: Lakewood police)
By Julia Bingel | April 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 10:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a Cleveland police officer charged with domestic violence began Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

Officer Stevie Green Jr. was arrested by Lakewood police on Oct. 11, 2019.

As a result of the arrest, Green, 28, was relieved from duty on Oct. 14, 2019 and was suspended without pay during the investigation.

Green’s most recent assignment was a patrol officer in the Third District.

He has been out on bond.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.