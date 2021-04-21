Cherry blossom trees become casualties of spring snow in Northeast Ohio

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The cleanup begins for some Northeast Ohio residents after Wednesday’s snow wreaked havoc on trees and beautiful spring blooms.
Jill Robertson is taking it in stride.
“I’m just going with the flow,” Robertson told 19 News, as she brushed snow off her car in North Olmsted.
The spring snowfall is reminiscent of one of the happiest moments for the Robertson Family.
“My son’s birthday is on Friday. And twenty-eight years ago I brought him home in a snowstorm,” said Robertson.
Her son Ian joked that despite the sunny days we seem to get in early April, Mother Nature always gives him an unwanted gift of winter weather for his birthday.
“We think we’re out of it and then it snows on my birthday,” he laughed.
It may have not been a huge snowstorm, but it was just enough to provide a picturesque scene the Robertsons don’t normally see.
“They’re so pretty to look at,” said Jill, marveling at the snow-covered cherry blossoms.
Unfortunately, not all the greenery was so lucky. Crews were busy Wednesday cleaning up debris after the snow took down a good number of branches and limbs. In some cases entire trees fell, including one that is now laying on top of a garage around the corner from the Robertsons’ home.
