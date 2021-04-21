City of Cleveland releases road closures and parking bans for NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the NFL Draft preparations continue, Cleveland officials sent out the lists of road closures and parking bans throughout the city.
The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 through 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2:
- Rt. 2 westbound from I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s Curve
- If you’re coming into the city from the east, use one of the other exits into the downtown area
- Superior/St. Clair (exit 173C)
- Chester {exit 173B)
- Prospect (exit 173A)
- Rt. 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street
- Rt. 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street (except for emergency vehicles and port traffic)
- Exits along Rt. 2 eastbound into downtown
- Lakeside Avenue/West 6th Street (exit 194)
- East 9th Street (exit 195A)
- Muni Lot (exits 195B and 195C)
- Both West and East Mall Drive
- East 9th from Lakeside to North Marginal
- West 3rd from just north of Rt. 2 overpass
The following will remain open:
- Eastbound I-90 eastbound to Rt. 2 westbound
- Rt. 2 eastbound
- Access to Jones Day/Northpoint garages and Route 2 eastbound from Lakeside Avenue
- Access (north and southbound) to Summit parking lots and County garage
The following parking bans will be in place from 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 to 4 a.m. on April 30, 6:30 a.m. on April 30 to 4 a.m. on May 1, and 8 a.m. on May 1 to 4 a.m. on May 2:
- “Normal Browns” parking restrictions
- All main streets from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- All main streets from East 12th Street to Old River Road
Parking restrictions will clearly state “NO PARKING TOW AWAY ZONE.”
All construction in the Downtown Business District will be halted from 9 p.m. on April 28 through 6:30 a.m. on May 2.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.