Cleveland Indians game against White Sox postponed due to playing conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have announced that tonight’s game will be postponed and rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on May 31.
The gates will open at 2 p.m. and the two 7-inning games will begin at 3:10 p.m.
Only fans with tickets for May 31 will be able to attend the doubleheader.
Fans who purchased tickets for tonight’s game will automatically receive credit for the value of their tickets to their My Indians Tickets account.
The credit will appear in the accounts by Wednesday, April 29.
The credit can be used for any 2021 home game starting with the May 7 homestand.
Fans will not be able to use their credit towards the remaining games in this homestand which ends April 28.
The credit will expire at midnight on Sept. 22.
If fans encounter issues they can call 216-420-HITS for assistance.
Fans who purchased through Stubhub will be contacted by StubHub with instructions on the next steps.
