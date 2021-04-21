FIRST ALERT: Windy and cold today with a winter mix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unusual cold air mass is in place today. We had the blast of system snow last night. Some of you woke up to a winter wonderland. A strong north to northwest wind will gust over 30 mph. Air temperatures only around 40 degrees for a high. I do have some lake effect developing this afternoon. This will be in the form of a winter mix. I’m not expecting much more in the way of additional snow accumulation. This winter mix will be around into this evening. Temperatures fall to around 30 degrees. If you did some planting then you need to protect them. Another windy day tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. I do have another wave of lake effect winter mix in the afternoon. Milder day Friday as we rise back into the 50s to around 60 degrees.