Mansfield Quick Stop robber who brandished knife still on the loose

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of robbing the Quick Stop convenience store is still on the loose, and Mansfield Police need your help bringing him to justice.
The robbery happened at 398 South Diamond Street around 10:15 a.m. on April 18, according to police.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife, which is seen in his right hand in one of the following surveillance photos:
Call Mansfield Police detectives at 419-755-9724 if you can identify him or have any other information on this case.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.