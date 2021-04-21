Medical examiner identifies man murdered at Beachwood hotel

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the man murdered at a Beachwood hotel Tuesday morning is a 24-year-old from Martins Ferry, Ohio.
Tyrone Majette was pronounced dead in the parking lot of Embassy Suites on Park East Drive around 11:45 a.m.
According to officials, Majette died from gunshot wounds.
Beachwood police and investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) are handling the investigation and said there are no arrests.
