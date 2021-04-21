New surveillance video shows the moment a DEA agent shot a Cleveland man who allegedly flashed a gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments as 19 News obtains surveillance video of the moment when an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration shot a 20-year-old Cleveland man.
The agent-involved shooting happened on April 14th in the Hough neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side.
The surveillance camera was in the old East High School parking lot and gives a clearer picture of how the shooting played out.
A white vehicle that pulls up and parks on East 82nd near Decker Avenue is driven by an undercover DEA Agent dressed in plain clothes.
Almost fifteen minutes later, a black SUV pulls up in front of the undercover agent’s car.
According to the family of 20-year-old Trayvon Johnson, he was dropped off at home after a trip to the store. But, you see someone – who is presumed to be Johnson get out of the back of the black vehicle and walk back towards the white car. Then, the undercover officer exits the white vehicle, and within seconds a muzzle flash of gunfire can be seen.
Johnson, the 20-year-old Cleveland man, was shot once in the stomach and is seen running towards his home. The DEA Agent was not hurt. A DEA Special Agent in Charge out of Detroit said the agent was working a case that did not involve Johnson.
After the shooting, the DEA initially said gunfire was exchanged between the agent and Johnson but then later told reporters he couldn’t be sure.
The DEA agent involved in the shooting told Cleveland Police detectives he felt threatened by the way Johnson approached his car and then flashed a gun that was in his waistband.
Johnson’s loaded gun was located shortly after the shooting. The 20-year-old Cleveland man was rendered aid by police and then taken to the hospital by a cruiser.
On Monday, Johnson was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail, and on Tuesday, he answered to charges of Aggravated Menacing and Carrying A Concealed Weapon in municipal court.
The case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury to determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. It’s unclear if Johnson could face more charges depending on the outcome of the investigation by Cleveland Police.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.