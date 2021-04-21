NFL to host community events centered around Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - When the NFL Draft brings the biggest stars of the football world to Cleveland on April 27-29, the NFL is also pledging it will bring a positive impact to Northeast Ohio.
Here’s an overview of what to expect:
- Greater Cleveland Food Bank Distribution: Tuesday, April 27 from 1-4 p.m., Muni Lot
- The NFL will assist the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in their weekly food distribution, which provides food to 3,000 people.
- The NFL will present a check for $35,000 to the Food Bank
- Field Refurbishment Groundbreaking Ceremony & Community Garden Build: Friday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Shaw High School Stadium
- The Browns and the NFL Foundation are donating $200,000 to build a new stadium for Shaw High School in East Cleveland. The old stadium was demolished in March.
- Following the ceremony at the high school stadium, the NFL will be leading a garden project at Chambers Community Center. Volunteers will help fill the garden with plants that students can use to grow their own food.
- Inspire Change Huddle Legacy Event—Bridging the Digital Divide with Cisco: Thursday, April 29, 10-11 a.m., Cleveland Public Library-Rice Branch, 11535 Shaker Boulevard
- The NFL and Cisco will donate a combined $150,000 to upgrade computer labs and tech centers
- NFL Green Community Garden Build: Wednesday, April 28, 10 a.m., William Rainey Harper School
- The NFL will partner with Ohio State University Extension and Cleveland’s Summer Sprout program to create a garden at Willian Rainey Harper School. Food grown at the garden will support snack time at the school and be donated to the local community.
- NFL Green Tree Restoration at Big Creek Reservation: Tuesday, April 27, 1 p.m., Big Creek Reservation, Lower Fern Hill Picnic Area
- Native trees will be planted to build a tree canopy along Big Creek Parkway.
- Play Football Town Hall: Tuesday, April 27, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius High School Breen Center
- Cleveland-area student athletes and their parents will listen to Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development and LeCharles Bentley, NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development as they share life lessons learned from playing football.
The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission held a press conference to talk more about community initiatives:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.