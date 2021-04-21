Northeast Ohio weather: Light lake effect snow overnight, rain returns on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The widespread, high impact snow is gradually coming to an end.
However, a few hit or miss lake effect snow showers may meander across the area overnight.
Accumulation and impact will be minimal.
It will also be quite cold tonight, even for this time of the year.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Thursday morning.
We’ll begin the day Thursday will plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day.
A few hit or miss rain showers may develop during the afternoon.
Thursday will also be very chilly for mid-to-late April.
Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s.
With the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 30s all day.
High temperatures will return to near 60 degrees by Friday.
Widespread rain will return to the area on Saturday, mainly after 2:00 PM.
If this dreary, cooler pattern is bringing you down, don’t fret!
Temperatures will rebound into the 70s by next Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.