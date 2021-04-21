Ohio lawmakers formally introduce bill that would rename state park after former President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Republican state legislators, headed by a representative from Northeast Ohio, have officially introduced a bill that would change the name of a state park in Trumbull County to honor former President Donald Trump.
If passed, House Bill 261 would essentially rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park as a way, according to State Rep. Mike Loychik, to honor the country’s former Republican leader.
House Bill 261 was introduced on Monday by the representative from Trumbull County. The proposal was co-sponsored by several other Republican state representatives.
“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County,” Rep. Loychik described during his announcement of intent to introduce the bill.
Under the current version, approximately $300,000 would be allocated to pay for sign changes associated with the name change.
An outspoken Democratic critic weighed in on Twitter about the proposal. State Rep. Rich Brown, or Franklin County, said the money could be better used elsewhere on more important issues in Ohio.
Mosquito Lake State Park is located in Cortland and claims one of Ohio’s largest lakes as well as more than 7,000 acres of land.
