A peaceful protest was held in Madison Park Tuesday evening after hoops from the basketball court were taken off

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens demanded changes from the city of Lakewood Tuesday evening.
Lakewood officials decided to take down the basketball hoops at Madison Park after two recent shootings.
The violence has rocked the normally quiet community.
But the group that gathered to make their voices heard say, basketball is being unfairly linked with the crimes.
Casey Davis from the Lakewood Outdoor Basketball court committee told me the children, who have nothing to do with it, are the ones being punished.
“Communities really need to get their courts back and running so these kids can get outside,” she said.
Davis says she hasn’t seen the same kind of energy being given to other sports venues.
“What we’ve been told is that there’s an ongoing investigation we are just a little bit concerned that soccer fields aren’t closed, baseball fields aren’t closed & they singled out basketball in general,” Davis said.
Davis is shooting her shot at reversing the city’s decision and hopes to get the hoops back up so this neighborhood can return to a little sense of normalcy.
“We’re hoping that they are going to stick to their word that it’s a temporary situation but really we are just trying to change the narrative around basketball that it promotes gun violence because that’s not the case here,” she said.
