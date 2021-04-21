Police investigating rash of carjackings in Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating several recent carjackings in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to police, there have been at least seven of them since Friday.
19 News spoke with Dennis Campbell, who had his car stolen around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Riverside Avenue. He says he parked his car, grabbed his belongings, and was quickly surrounded by three young men; one of them had a gun. He says all he could think about was his grandkids, who he’d just dropped off in front of his home.
“Thankful that they weren’t with me. Number 2, I’m a security officer and a veteran, so I knew in order to make it through this situation, have to remain calm, have to listen to the person that’s talking to you. Whatever they say, that’s what you do,” said Campbell.
The suspects got in Campbell’s gray Mazda and drove off, following another car.
Campbell says his car may have been used in another carjacking. Police say there were at least seven incidents between Friday and Monday.
“Holy crap, that’s my neighborhood and to see you guys out here and to know that it was so close is just hard to fathom,” said Steven Leopold, who learned one of the carjackings happened just two doors down from him.
19 News spoke with another victim who didn’t want to go on camera but said he was sitting in his mother’s driveway around 1 a.m. Saturday. He says a man walked up to the driver’s side, pointed a gun at him, and told him to get out.
“It’s kind of scary. I mean, I saw the cops out here, I saw how scared the guy was, but you just got to watch,” said Crystal Eves, who lives on 49th street where it happened.
Police believe it’s the same group of three to four people. According to police reports, in some cases. Two of them are armed with a handgun and shotgun.
Crystal Eves says she’s even considering moving somewhere else for the sake of her children.
“It’s not worth your life,” she added.
Police believe the suspects are in their late teens to early 20′s. They’ve been seen driving a white SUV or gray Mazda.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at the Second District at 216-623-5218 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
