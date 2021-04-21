Poor driving conditions: Snow triggers crashes, slow downs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The winter wonderland that left Northeast Ohio under a blanket of snow Wednesday morning is causing trouble on the roads.
Take a live look at driving conditions near Medina. Our Stormtracker reports slick, wet conditions.
Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is watching a crash on Interstate 480. She’s hearing reports of downed trees in Lakewood and on MLK Jr. Drive. She warns drivers to look out for fallen debris or power lines.
Be ready to adjust your driving speeds.
Roads in rural and residential areas may be snow-covered.
Remember: If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on.
Aria Janel is reporting from Summit County. She shares her experience driving on slushy roads in the video below.
Vic Gideon says wet snow is covering the Beachwood area. The heavy flakes are causing tree branches to fall.
Send us photos or videos of snow in your area! Email 19tips@woio.com with your name and location. You may see your pictures/videos on TV or online.
Stay with 19 News for your traffic updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.