Sick of the snow? Weather pattern shifts in time for NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many of us woke up snow covered yards Wednesday morning.
Good news, the forecast for next week puts us in a warmer pattern.
Highs to start the week will be in the 70s thanks to a ridge of high pressure bringing back warmer air from the south.
Towards the start of the NFL Draft here in CLE, we are watching a system that could bring rain to the area through the end of the work week.
Right now, temperatures look to stay closer to 60 degrees for highs, normal for April, towards the end of the week.
Cleveland will not be greeting its’ guest with a winter wonderland come next week!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.