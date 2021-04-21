Spring snowstorm snaps trees and saps power on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spring storm that roared through Northeast Ohio late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning made life difficult for commuters and road crews.
Then clean-up crews in local communities were busy all day long cleaning up damaged trees.
In Shaker Heights, the service department had 12 crews out plowing while the snow fell.
Then, as the heavy snow started to take down trees, the service department sent out 4 more crew consisting of 15 more service department crew members to clean up trees or branches that had come down.
The city said they received at least 30 calls from residents about trees that were down and blocking roads, driveways, or sidewalks and that does not include the trees the crews encountered on their own.
Thousands lost power in Cuyahoga and Lake counties but there were no widespread power outages. Crews said most of the outages were contained in small pockets caused by lines knocked down by tumbling trees.
It was inconvenient to try and get around, but not everyone was put off by the snow.
Willie Haire, from Florida, was visiting family in South Euclid and was quite charmed by the snowstorm.
“Snow is one of those things that gives things a different appearance,” he said. “It’s beautiful, and I think that’s what’s nice.”
To each his own.
